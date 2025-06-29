Cultural events planned in Azerbaijan involving Russian state and private entities cancelled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. In response to the targeted and extrajudicial killings and acts of violence against Azerbaijanis based on their ethnicity, demonstratively perpetrated by Russian law enforcement agencies in the Yekaterinburg region of the Russian Federation - and considering the systematic nature of such incidents in recent times - all cultural events planned in Azerbaijan involving Russian state and private entities have been cancelled, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The cancelled events include concerts, festivals, performances, exhibitions, and similar activities.

It was also noted that citizens who purchased tickets may return them through the relevant ticket sales points or online platforms.