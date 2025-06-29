Azerbaijan's bank revenues via fast money transfer systems show uptick
As of June 1, 2025, Azerbaijan received 300,500 fast money transfers totaling 157.1 million manat ($92.7 million), up 9.1 percent from last year. The average payment rose to 522.7 manat ($308). Outgoing transfers fell to 87,800 transactions worth 43.2 million manat ($25.5 million).
