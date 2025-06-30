Iran has no intention of stopping uranium enrichment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Iran has a legitimate right to enrich uranium and is not going to give up this activity, Iran's permanent representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said, Trend reports.

According to him, the uranium enrichment program complies with the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and is an inalienable right of Iran.

"We intend to exercise this right," Iravani noted.

Responding to a question about the possible resumption of enrichment work, he added: "I believe that this process will never be completely stopped."