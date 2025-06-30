Turkmenistan conducts fuel and polymer deals worth over $2M

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 30. The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) hosted trading on June 24, during which petrochemical products were sold to international and local buyers, Trend reports.

Entrepreneurs from Afghanistan, the UAE, and the United States purchased A-92 motor gasoline, TS-1 aviation kerosene, and hydrotreated diesel fuel from the State Concern Turkmennebit.

In addition, Turkmen private companies acquired polypropylene of the TPP D 30 S brand, also produced by Turkmennebit.

According to SCRMET, eight transactions were registered during the session for a total value of over 3 million manats and approximately 2.27 million US dollars.