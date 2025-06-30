West Kazakhstan explores new economic co-op opportunities with China’s Jiangsu SOHO
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s West Region
West Kazakhstan’s Akim Nariman Turegaliev met with Jiangsu SOHO Holding Group’s management in China to discuss expanding economic cooperation in trade, logistics, and agricultural processing. The partnership aims to boost exports through SOHO’s extensive wholesale and retail networks across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, strengthening Kazakhstan’s role as a key economic bridge between China and Eurasia.
