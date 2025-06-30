TIF hopes to contribute to hard infrastructure projects across Middle Corridor in long run - Baghdad Amreyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Turkic Investment Fund hopes to contribute to hard infrastructure projects across Middle Corridor in the long run, Baghdad Amreyev, President of TIF, said as he was addressing the Global Transport Connectivity Forum held in Istanbul, Trend reports.

He stated that the Middle Corridor is evolving into a central trade route, with regional governments increasing investment in transport and logistics infrastructure. He emphasized that these national efforts must be integrated into regional coordination and broader international cooperation to ensure the route becomes a more stable and competitive option for global cross-border trade.

Highlighting the strategic directions of TIF, Baghdad Amreyev noted that supporting economic integration and connectivity of Turkic states is regarded as a core objective of the Fund. He said that in the coming years, the TIF will focus on co-financing opportunities and promoting partnerships with both public and private actors to contribute to the regional connectivity efforts. The President of TIF noted that the Fund can support soft connectivity measures over the Middle Corridor at the earlier stages and hopes to be able, in the long term, to contribute to hard infrastructure projects.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.