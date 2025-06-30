Turkmenistan expands digital frontier with 5G launch in its Arkadag

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 30. Turkmenistan has officially rolled out a 5G mobile communication network in the city of Arkadag, taking a giant leap forward in its digital infrastructure and opening the floodgates to high-speed connectivity for residents and businesses alike, Trend reports.

The infrastructure was deployed in collaboration with the Chinese tech conglomerate Huawei, signifying a pivotal advancement following the prior rollout of 4G+ capabilities in February 2025. The evolution to fifth-generation wireless technology facilitates data throughput velocities ranging from 500 megabits to 1 gigabit per second—significantly eclipsing the 200 to 250 megabits per second benchmark of fourth-generation systems—while guaranteeing uninterrupted operational efficiency even amidst a plethora of concurrently linked devices.



Authorities emphasized that the next-gen infrastructure will facilitate paradigm shifts in various domains, encompassing educational ecosystems, healthcare frameworks, media landscapes, and industrial automation processes. Specifically, the advent of 5G technology will facilitate the optimization of remote educational frameworks, enhance telehealth capabilities, enable instantaneous oversight of manufacturing processes, and support ultra-high-definition media transmission, alongside the remote operation of automated robotic systems within industrial ecosystems.



Arkadag, launched in 2023 as Turkmenistan’s inaugural “smart city,” was conceptualized with an emphasis on cutting-edge digital frameworks and eco-friendly technological solutions at its foundation. The deployment of 5G synergizes with the overarching paradigm of revolutionizing urban landscapes into exemplars of digital administration and intelligent city evolution.

