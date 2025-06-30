Tajikistan plans opening permanent representation in World Customs Organization

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 30. Tajikistan plans to establish a permanent representation within the structure of the World Customs Organization (WCO), Trend reports via the Customs Service of Tajikistan.

The proposal was voiced during a bilateral meeting between the Head of the Customs Service of Tajikistan, Khurshed Karimzoda, and WCO Secretary General Ian Saunders, held on the sidelines of the 145th/146th sessions of the WCO Council in Brussels.

During the meeting, both sides discussed key areas of cooperation, including prospects for strengthening bilateral ties and integrating Tajikistan further into international customs frameworks. Karimzoda expressed appreciation for the long-standing partnership with the WCO, noting that Tajikistan has been a member since 1997 and has actively supported the organization’s initiatives, especially in the areas of trade facilitation, customs digitalization, and the adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain.

The Tajik official highlighted that the government has recently approved a mid-term program for the development of the country’s customs system for the period 2025–2029. This strategy aims to modernize customs operations and align them with international standards. Key priorities include legislative reforms, infrastructure modernization, improved customs administration, deployment of advanced technical tools, and professional development of customs personnel.

In alignment with this initiative, Tajikistan has put forth a proposition for the establishment of a perpetual customs representation within the World Customs Organization, thereby augmenting its engagement in the formulation of international customs policy frameworks and regulatory standards. Karimzoda articulated assurance that the establishment of such an office would enhance the nation’s influence in the realm of international customs operations and facilitate expanded interaction with the global trade ecosystem.

The WCO Secretary General welcomed the proposal and confirmed the organization’s readiness to support the initiative. He emphasized the WCO’s ongoing work in Central Asia, particularly in accrediting customs professionals and building institutional capacity, and expressed willingness to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in these areas.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel