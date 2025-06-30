Sweden pledges ongoing support for Bosnia’s financial sector reforms (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The Governor of the Central Bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina (CBBiH), Jasmina Selimović, hosted the Ambassador of Sweden to Bosnia and Herzegovina, H.E. Helena Lagerlöf, Trend reports via the country's Central Bank.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed current economic trends, the role of the CBBiH in maintaining monetary and financial stability, and the importance of international cooperation and European integration. Ambassador Lagerlöf expressed full support for the reform processes in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the independence of the Central Bank, emphasizing that its institutional stability is key to economic development and EU integration.

Governor Selimović thanked Sweden for its continuous support, highlighting that a stable and independent financial sector is one of the key prerequisites for meeting the criteria of the EU agenda. Special emphasis was placed on the importance of transparency, accountability, and alignment with European standards.

The visit took place in a constructive atmosphere, with a clear willingness to continue and deepen cooperation between the CBBiH and Swedish institutions, especially in the context of supporting Bosnia and Herzegovina’s European path.

