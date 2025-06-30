ANAMA tallies weekly update on mine clearance in Azerbaijan’s liberated regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30.​ Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has published the weekly ( from June 23, 2025, through June 29, 2025) information on the works carried out by demining organizations in the liberated territories, Trend reports via ANAMA.

According to the report, 1,350.8 ha of land were cleared of mines.

A total of 85 anti-personnel mines, 18 anti-tank mines, and 524 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were discovered and neutralized during demining operations conducted across the liberated territories, including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates interagency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

