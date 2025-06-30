Kyrgyzstan to launch agricultural irrigation project with Korean partner

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 30. Kyrgyzstan's agricultural cooperative Agro Leader+ has entered into an agreement with the Korean Institute for Quality Assessment and Safety of Agricultural Products to implement a project worth 45 million soms ($514,909) in Tong district, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

The initiative is a component of the government-endorsed 3+2 framework designed to enhance irrigation capabilities on presently non-irrigated agricultural land, with prospective strategies to establish greenhouse infrastructures. The initiative is projected to reach fruition within a three-year timeline.



At present, comprehensive analyses and professional evaluations are in progress to delineate zones within the Tong district that exhibit deficiencies in potable water availability.



The triadic 3+2 initiative, emphasizing agronomic and zootechnical advancement, is being executed under the aegis of Bakyt Torobaev, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Hydrological Resources, Agricultural Sciences, and Agro-Industrial Processing of Kyrgyzstan.

