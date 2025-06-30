S&P Global upgrades KazMunayGas credit rating with stable outlook
Photo: KazMunayGas
S&P Global Ratings has upgraded NC KazMunayGas's (KMG) credit rating to "BBB-" with a stable outlook, reflecting improved financial stability and creditworthiness. The upgrade, announced on June 27, 2025, aligns KMG's rating with Kazakhstan's sovereign rating.
