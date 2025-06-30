Azerbaijan's Baku sees growth in average monthly wages in 4M2025

The average monthly wages for hired hands in Baku saw a healthy bump of over 8 percent in the early months of 2025, climbing to around 1,386 manat. Across the board, salaries have taken a leap, jumping over 9 percent, with the average inching closer to 1,101 manat.

