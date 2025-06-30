Azerbaijan's Baku sees growth in average monthly wages in 4M2025
The average monthly wages for hired hands in Baku saw a healthy bump of over 8 percent in the early months of 2025, climbing to around 1,386 manat. Across the board, salaries have taken a leap, jumping over 9 percent, with the average inching closer to 1,101 manat.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy