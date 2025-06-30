Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova joins discussions at 296th session of IPU Executive Committee in Greece

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. At the request of Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Azerbaijan, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sevil Mikayilova took part in the discussions during the 296th session of the IPU Executive Committee in Greece, Trend reports.

The Executive Committee examined the mechanisms currently in place at the IPU to deal with crisis situations around the world. It discussed modalities to further focus and enhance IPU work in the areas of conflict prevention, peacebuilding, mediation, humanitarian response and return of constitutional order.

Addressing the discussions, Mikayilova, in particular, pointed out the importance of recommending the national parliaments to revise their legislation so that eradicate any item or article leading to crisis and conflicts.

“For instance, there are countries whose legislative acts, even the constitutions contain territorial claims to another country,” she noted.

The Executive Committee also examined the status of amendments to the IPU Statutes and Rules, discussed outstanding issues and reviewed implementation of the new provisions.

The Committee received an update on the status of preparations for the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and the 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament.

The Executive Committee examined plans for reviewing the current Strategy and preparations of the new Strategy for 2027-2031.

The 296th session of IPU Executive Committee kicked off on June 28 and will run until July 1.