Pakistan voices commitment to empower ECO youth programs

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 1. Pakistan is committed to supporting youth initiatives of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the chairman of Pakistan Prime Minister's Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said in a video message during the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Youth Forum on “Enhancing the Role of Youth for Building a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future” held in Aghdam, Trend reports.

"I express my gratitude to the Republic of Azerbaijan for organizing this meaningful forum. I urge all delegates to seize this opportunity to actively participate, strengthen partnerships, and take an informed approach to our common future. Together we will build a greener, safer, and sustainable eco-region inspired by the passion and leadership of the youth," he said.

According to him, Pakistan is committed to supporting youth initiatives and proposals that will underpin the ECO Vision 2026-2035, which focuses on sustainable development, climate resilience, and regional solidarity.

Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan also emphasized that the country's national strategy prioritizes digital transformation, entrepreneurship, and active involvement of youth in eco-innovation.

"Platforms like the ECO Youth Forum are not just symbolic. They promote fruitful cooperation and exchange of innovative ideas among youth representatives of the ECO Member States. Such exchange is a powerful tool for strengthening regional harmony, joint problem solving and developing effective youth leadership," he said.