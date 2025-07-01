Brother of Azerbaijanis killed in Yekaterinburg disputes Russian version of incident

Aghjabadi, Azerbaijan, July 1. During the identification process, it was found that the signs found on the bodies did not correspond to the information disseminated by the Russian side, the brother of the Azerbaijanis killed in Yekaterinburg, Seyfaddin Huseynli, told reporters, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

"At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, we received the bodies of two Azerbaijanis, Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov, who died as a result of torture inflicted on them by Russian security forces. Azerbaijan showed determination in this matter, serious steps were taken, and in a short time, the bodies were delivered to their homeland," he said.

According to him, a forensic medical examination was carried out in Azerbaijan with the participation of highly qualified specialists.

"I personally took part in the identification of the bodies. I will briefly say that I cannot interfere in the work of the investigative bodies, but as an eyewitness, I declare with full confidence: The condition of my brothers' bodies, the traces of severe torture on their bodies, and numerous signs of mortal torture clearly testify to the experience. They were brought to such a state as a result of brutal torture," he added.

On June 27, at around 5 a.m., Russia's FCC officers conducted operations at various addresses in the city of Yekaterinburg where members of the Safarov family, Russian citizens originally from the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan, live. During the operations conducted by the FCC officers, brothers Huseyn and Ziyaddin Safarov were killed, and 8 people, including the brother of the killed, Bekir Safarov, received bodily injuries of various degrees of severity.