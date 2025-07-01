ECO Summit to unveil Clean Energy Center, Secretary General says (Exclusive)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 1. A Clean Energy Center will be officially launched during the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit, the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Asad. M. Khan said, Trend reports.

He announced on the sidelines of the ECO Youth Forum on

"First of all, it is worth mentioning that this is the third time Azerbaijan is hosting the ECO Summit. The country has previously hosted two summits, but the current one is of special significance as it is being held in Karabakh. Thanks to the initiative and leadership of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, this year for the first time an entire ECO week is being held, within which not only the summit, but also a youth forum, a women's forum and a business forum with the participation of a wide range of stakeholders are organized. All these events are aimed at developing a common vision of the future of the Economic Cooperation Organization for the next ten years," Asad Majid Khan said.

According to him, Azerbaijan has traditionally played an important and active role in the work of the ECO.

"During this Summit, it is also planned to officially launch the ECO Clean Energy Center, the establishment of which has already been endorsed and ratified by several Member States. From this point of view, the Summit also takes on special significance. Finally - and most importantly - the Summit is taking place at a time of serious geopolitical transformations in the world. This makes the meeting particularly timely and creates a good opportunity for the leaders of the region to meet face-to-face, exchange views, and set further guidelines for ECO activities," he said.