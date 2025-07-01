Joint Special Operations drill enhances Bulgarian-American military cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) hosted a Bulgarian-American joint training exercise (JCET—Joint Combined Exchange Training) in June, Trend reports citing the Defense Ministry of Bulgaria.

The exercise involved units from the Special Operations Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria and the United States.

The primary objective of the training was to refine methodologies, strategies, and protocols pertinent to covert operations in hostile territories, orchestrating ambushes, executing direct action raids, and delivering medical support in scenarios where rapid medical evacuation is impractical.



The training regimen encompassed operational proficiency with unmanned aerial systems, tactical fire support utilizing organic munitions including 40mm and 60mm mortars, the establishment of observation posts, and the implementation of communication protocols in environments characterized by adversarial electromagnetic spectrum dominance.

