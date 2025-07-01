Azerbaijani oil tumbles in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on June 30 decreased by $0.84 (1.15 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $72.01 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.83 (1.16 percent) to $70.7 per barrel.

In the interim, the valuation of URALS crude experienced a decline of $0.84 (1.48 percent) relative to the antecedent rate, culminating in a price point of $55.79 per barrel.

The North Sea benchmark crude, specifically Dated Brent, dropped by $1.01, or 1.46 percent, from the preceding valuation, culminating in a settlement price of $68.16 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.