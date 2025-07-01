ECO invites to engage youth in addressing climate challenges to drive progress forward

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 1. The challenges facing the region and the world are closely linked to climate change, and engaging the youth in addressing these problems will help us move forward, Turkish Youth Representative to the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Mustafa Beydilli said, Trend's correspondent reports.

He made the remark at the session "Assessing the Contribution of National Youth Strategies to Sustainable Development" within the framework of the "ECO Week" in Aghdam.

"If we want a sustainable and stable future, we need to join forces.

Türkiye is involved in these processes both at the regional and global levels. From 2025, we intend to strengthen regional partnerships and take our own initiatives. The activities must be effective," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel