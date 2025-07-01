Iran signals low chances for US talks at present stage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The indirect talks between Iran and the US are unlikely to take place soon, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said at a press conference in Tehran on July 1, Trend reports.

According to her, the date of negotiations between Iran and the US on this issue has not been set yet.

Five rounds of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program were held between Iran and the US on April 12, 19, 26, 11, and 23. The indirect discussions were mediated by Sayyid Badr Albusaid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Oman, and led by the Iranian delegation, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, and the US delegation, US Special Representative for Near Eastern Affairs Steve Witkoff. The 1st, 3rd, and 4th rounds of discussions were held in Muscat, the capital of Oman, while the 2nd and 5th rounds were held in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. The coups killed a large number of high-ranking military officers, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior officials.

The same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III: hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were launched in several directions, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities. It was noted that the airstrikes destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

Today, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement noting that the attacks have stopped.