Ashgabat turns into Turkmen-Chinese agricultural breakthrough center

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 1. A conference focused on establishing agricultural cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China took place today at the Archabil Hotel in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

The event featured speeches from representatives of relevant agricultural agencies from both countries, who discussed the prospects and frameworks for future collaboration in the agricultural sector.

Vice President of Xinjiang Agricultural University, Zheng Wenxi, delivered a keynote address, sharing ideas on fostering cooperation between agricultural higher education institutions in Turkmenistan and China.

Moreover, enterprises specializing in agriculture from both sides presented introductory remarks, highlighting potential joint projects and business opportunities in the field.

The conference reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties in agriculture and education, aimed at boosting innovation and economic growth in both regions.