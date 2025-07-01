Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office probing Azerbaijanis' evil and murder in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. A criminal case has been opened on the fact of torture and deliberate murder with particular cruelty of citizens of Azerbaijan and persons of Azerbaijani origin in Yekaterinburg, Russia, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

To note, on the morning of June 27, operatives from the Russian Federal Security Service conducted a tactical incursion into residential premises inhabited by Azerbaijani nationals in Yekaterinburg. In the course of the operation, two individuals of Azerbaijani nationality were cruelly murdered, while multiple others were apprehended for further processing. On June 28, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs disseminated a communiqué addressing the incursions perpetrated against Azerbaijani nationals by the Russian Federal Security Service in Yekaterinburg.

