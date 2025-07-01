Bodies of Azerbaijanis killed in Russia brought to Agjabedi (PHOTO)

AGJABEDI, Azerbaijan, July 1. The bodies of Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov, who were killed during a special operation carried out by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in Yekaterinburg, have been brought to their native Agjabedi district in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Their bodies were taken to the family home, where a farewell ceremony will be held. Following the ceremony, the brothers will be laid to rest in the cemetery of Gadzhibadalli village, alongside their parents.

On June 27 at around 05:00, officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service conducted raids on several addresses in Yekaterinburg where members of the Safarov family – Russian citizens originally from Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district – lived. During the operation, brothers Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov were killed, while eight other people, including their brother Bakir Safarov, sustained varying degrees of injuries.