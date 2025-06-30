Turkmenhimiya seeks suppliers through tender for material and technical resources
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya has launched an international tender to procure equipment, chemicals, and supplies for the Türkmenturba plant. Applications will be accepted through August 8, 2025.
