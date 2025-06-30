Iranian president pushing for regional teamwork to weather storm of sanctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30.​ If cooperation with neighboring and regional countries is organized properly, Iran can meet all of its needs, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a meeting with the heads of economic unions in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to Pezeshkian, Iran finds itself in a veritable sea of neighboring countries, each one brimming with untapped potential.

He mentioned that by spreading its wings in regional cooperation, Iran can not only meet its own needs but also soften the blow of sanctions.

"Iran is required to leverage its comprehensive capabilities to address the nation’s multifaceted challenges and facilitate progressive advancement, all while eschewing any delineations predicated on linguistic, ethnic, or religious affiliations," the president emphasized.

To note, Iran delineates its geopolitical boundaries through both terrestrial and maritime interfaces with a total of 15 adjacent sovereign states.

