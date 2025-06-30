Kazakhstan Railways sets new highs over four years, powering Middle Corridor

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

In the last four years (2020-2024), Kazakhstan Railways has hit the ground running, achieving record growth in freight and transit transportation. Key highlights include a rise in freight turnover to 272 billion ton-kilometers, a near doubling of container transit to 1.4 million TEUs, and a 14-fold increase in China-Russia-China transit.

