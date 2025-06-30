Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule shifts to new dates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The date of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held in Baku this year has been changed, the information published on the official website of Formula 1 said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it was announced that the reason for this is that September 27 is marked as Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan.

In this regard, the race in Baku will be held on September 24, 25, and 26.

The information was confirmed by the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

The previous information said that the race would be held on September 25, 26, and 27.

