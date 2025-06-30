Azerbaijan and Ukraine hold consular discussions, sign protocol (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The seventh round of consular discussions between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Ukraine was held in Baku today, a source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

According to the source, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, while the Ukrainian delegation was headed by Vladyslav Kanevskyi, Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Officials from the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan, the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Science and Education, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, and the State Migration Service, as well as representatives from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine and the Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan, also took part in the consultations.

Throughout the consultations, stakeholders engaged in a discourse regarding the prevailing dynamics and prospective trajectories of bilateral collaboration within the consular domain, alongside the feasibility of augmenting the bilateral legal and treaty architecture.

The discussions also focused on strengthening cooperation in protecting the rights and legitimate interests of citizens of both countries, sharing best practices in the implementation of digital services and processes in the consular field, and exchanging views on visa and migration policies of both Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

The event concluded with signing a protocol summarizing the outcomes of the consultations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel