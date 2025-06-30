Lithuania notifies UN of its exit from landmine ban convention

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. On June 27, Lithuania officially submitted its withdrawal notice from the Ottawa Convention to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Trend reports.

However, the revocation will take effect six months from the date of filing.

Earlier, Lithuanian National Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė stated that the country, together with other countries on NATO's front line.

“We have created a regional coalition that sends a clear and unified message: NATO's eastern border is one and indivisible, and we will defend it together using all necessary means,” she added.

Anti-personnel landmines, she noted, are an effective and cost-efficient defensive tool. They can significantly impede the movement of enemy infantry and help create robust, resilient defense lines capable of halting incursions.

“In light of the increasingly unstable security environment, we must consider every option that enhances our deterrence and defense capabilities,” Šakalienė said. “Our armed forces must have the flexibility and freedom to use all available tools to repel aggression and protect the Alliance’s eastern flank.”

Lithuania's decision comes amid growing concerns over regional threats and the evolving character of warfare in Europe. While the country is withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention, the Ministry of National Defence emphasized that Lithuania remains fully committed to the principles of international humanitarian law.

This includes adherence to the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, as well as the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW) and its protocols. Lithuania also pledged to adopt clear rules and procedures for the responsible and controlled use of anti-personnel mines, to minimize humanitarian risks.

“The protection of civilians and compliance with humanitarian law remain core priorities,” the Ministry stressed. “Lithuania will take all necessary steps to mitigate potential humanitarian impacts associated with this decision.”