Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss promotion of joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held a meeting with the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, Trend reports via the ministry.

The issues of promoting joint projects and mutual investments were discussed at the meeting.

During the meeting between the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, and Kudratov, it was emphasized that special importance is attached to the development of bilateral relations.

Moreover, it was noted that the visits of the heads of state and the meetings held at the highest level gave impetus to bringing the strategic partnership to a qualitatively new level and the sustainable development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The parties discussed issues on the agenda, including increasing trade turnover between the countries, strengthening cooperation in the industrial sector, promoting joint projects, and mutual investments.

