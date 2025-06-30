Kyrgyzstan set to launch multiple new industrial enterprises in 2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 30. Kyrgyzstan plans to commission 134 new industrial enterprises in 2025, Trend reports via the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev held a video conference meeting and reviewed the progress of these projects. The session gathered leaders from relevant ministries, regional presidential representatives, and heads of district administrations.

In the course of the meeting, key challenges in construction and ways to accelerate the launch of the enterprises were discussed. Torobaev emphasized that each project is assigned to specific officials responsible for ensuring timely support and resolution of issues. He stressed the importance of maintaining high quality in the newly opened facilities.

"There should be no delays. Any signs of slowdown will be addressed immediately. It is crucial to solve all problems promptly and provide investors with accurate and comprehensive information to guarantee smooth operations," Torobaev said.

He also highlighted the national development program aimed at increasing GDP to $30 billion by 2030 and announced upcoming economic analyses at the district level to boost sectoral performance.

In 2024, ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, a special initiative led to the launch of 102 industrial enterprises. The government’s goal for 2025 is even more ambitious, expanding the list of projects from an initial 128 to 134.

Industrial output in Kyrgyzstan grew 13.8 percent in the first five months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching 257.9 billion soms ($2.9 billion). Manufacturing accounted for 74.9 percent of production, followed by energy (14.3 percent), mining (9.8 percent), and water supply and waste processing (1 percent).

So far in 2025, six industrial enterprises have already begun operations, attracting $126.5 million in investments and creating 930 new jobs.