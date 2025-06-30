UN deems normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia ties as driving force for long-term peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan can pave the way for sustainable peace in the region, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas said at a joint briefing with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Trend reports.

"Today we discussed relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The EU continues to actively support the normalization of relations between the two countries on the basis of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders. There is no alternative to these three principles. We are pleased with the progress of the bilateral normalization process. Improved relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan can open the way to sustainable peace in the region," she said.