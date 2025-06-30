Iranian MFA urges for peace as cornerstone in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30.​ Peace and stability in the South Caucasus remain a priority for Iran, said Esmail Baghaei, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press briefing in Tehran on June 30, Baghaei noted that Iran has consistently expressed its support for peace in the context of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Iran has always supported the peace process between the two countries and encouraged both sides to move toward signing a peace agreement as soon as possible,” Baghai said.

The spokesperson added that Iran maintains good and balanced relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan and underlined the importance of continuing a policy of good neighborliness.

