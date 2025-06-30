Baku awaits somber return of Azerbaijani brothers killed in Russia's Yekaterinburg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. ​The Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Yekaterinburg announced that the plane that will deliver the bodies of Huseyn and Ziyaddin Safarov will depart from there on June 30 at 17:30 Baku time. the brothers’ relative told Trend.

The brothers Huseyn and Ziyaddin Safarov were killed during an operation in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

He added that, barring any changes, the plane is expected to arrive in Baku at 20:25 (GMT+4).

The operation, which took place on June 27, involved raids on more than ten apartments where Azerbaijanis lived, resulting in the deaths of the two brothers and the detention of many family members originally from Aghdam. Several others were hospitalized during the incident.

