Kazakhstan Railways launches major passenger transport and infrastructure upgrade
Kazakhstan Railways is undertaking a major modernization program, including the purchase of 424 locomotives and 369 passenger cars over the past four years. The company has started producing modern passenger cars domestically at the Stadler Kazakhstan plant, with plans to deliver 557 new train sets by 2030.
