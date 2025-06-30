Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30.​ Iran’s Central Bank has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 30, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the Central Bank, the value of three currencies increased, while 39 currencies declined compared to the previous day.

The Central Bank reported that the official rate for 1 US dollar is 600,559 rials, while 1 euro is valued at 702,069 rials. On June 29, the euro was priced at 704,025 rials.

Currency Rial on June 30 Rial on June 29 1 US dollar USD 600,559 600,820 1 British pound GBP 821,987 824,433 1 Swiss franc CHF 747,007 752,433 1 Swedish króna SEK 63,299 63,336 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,591 59,610 1 Danish krone DKK 94,339 94,369 1 Indian rupee INR 7,026 7,030 1 UAE Dirham AED 163,529 163,600 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,960,173 1,959,000 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 211,816 211,908 100 Japanese yen JPY 414,842 415,344 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 76,508 76,540 1 Omani rial OMR 1,559,543 1,560,178 1 Canadian dollar CAD 438,880 438,768 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 363,728 363,876 1 South African rand ZAR 33,737 33,742 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,048 15,067 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,642 7,654 1 Qatari riyal QAR 164,989 165,060 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 45,831 45,855 1 Syrian pound SYP 46 46 1 Australian dollar AUD 392,133 392,339 1 Saudi riyal SAR 160,149 160,219 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,597,231 1,597,926 1 Singapore dollar SGD 470,733 470,876 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 489,509 490,117 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,030 20,039 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 286 286 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 438,921 439,170 1 Libyan dinar LYD 110,885 110,918 1 Chinese yuan CNY 83,741 83,772 100 Thai baht THB 1,847,612 1,849,734 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 142,023 142,082 1,000 South Korean won KRW 440,534 440,367 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 847,051 847,419 1 euro EUR 702,069 704,025 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 115,496 115,576 1 Georgian lari GEL 220,502 220,598 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 36,955 37,000 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,552 8,559 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 183,008 183,468 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 353,270 353,424 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,061,237 1,061,712 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,669 60,962 1 Turkmen manat TMT 171,577 171,204 Venezuelan bolívar VES 5,634 5,634

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 832,493 rials and $1 costs 712,125 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 809,818 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,729 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 880,000–883,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 1-1,03 million rials.

