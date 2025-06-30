Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 30

Iran Materials 30 June 2025 09:58 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 30

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30.​ Iran’s Central Bank has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 30, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the Central Bank, the value of three currencies increased, while 39 currencies declined compared to the previous day.

The Central Bank reported that the official rate for 1 US dollar is 600,559 rials, while 1 euro is valued at 702,069 rials. On June 29, the euro was priced at 704,025 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 30

Rial on June 29

1 US dollar

USD

600,559

600,820

1 British pound

GBP

821,987

824,433

1 Swiss franc

CHF

747,007

752,433

1 Swedish króna

SEK

63,299

63,336

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,591

59,610

1 Danish krone

DKK

94,339

94,369

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,026

7,030

1 UAE Dirham

AED

163,529

163,600

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,960,173

1,959,000

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

211,816

211,908

100 Japanese yen

JPY

414,842

415,344

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

76,508

76,540

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,559,543

1,560,178

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

438,880

438,768

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

363,728

363,876

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,737

33,742

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,048

15,067

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,642

7,654

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

164,989

165,060

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

45,831

45,855

1 Syrian pound

SYP

46

46

1 Australian dollar

AUD

392,133

392,339

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

160,149

160,219

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,597,231

1,597,926

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

470,733

470,876

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

489,509

490,117

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,030

20,039

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

286

286

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

438,921

439,170

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

110,885

110,918

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

83,741

83,772

100 Thai baht

THB

1,847,612

1,849,734

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

142,023

142,082

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

440,534

440,367

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

847,051

847,419

1 euro

EUR

702,069

704,025

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

115,496

115,576

1 Georgian lari

GEL

220,502

220,598

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

36,955

37,000

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,552

8,559

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

183,008

183,468

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

353,270

353,424

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,061,237

1,061,712

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,669

60,962

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

171,577

171,204

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

5,634

5,634

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 832,493 rials and $1 costs 712,125 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 809,818 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,729 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 880,000–883,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 1-1,03 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more