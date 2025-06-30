Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijani, Hungarian Central Bank chiefs hold talks on regional economic stability

Economy Materials 30 June 2025 15:01 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani, Hungarian Central Bank chiefs hold talks on regional economic stability
Photo: Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The chairmen of the Azerbaijani and Hungarian central banks discussed the regional economic situation, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Taleh Kazimov, held a meeting with Chairman of the Central Bank of Hungary Mihály Varga within the framework of his participation in the 95th annual meeting of the Bank for International Settlements in Basel.

During the meeting, the regional economic situation and important issues on the central banking agenda were discussed.

The meeting also exchanged views on the possibilities of expanding institutional cooperation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more