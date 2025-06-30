President of Kyrgyzstan set to visit Tajikistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 30. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov is expected to visit Tajikistan, Trend reports, citing the presidential administration.

The upcoming visit was discussed during Zhaparov's meeting with Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Cholpon-Ata.

Talks focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, economic development, cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as border relations. Zhaparov emphasized that sustained progress in Kyrgyz-Tajik relations has been made possible through joint efforts by both sides.

He also highlighted the significance of the historic agreement on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border signed in March this year, calling for increased engagement between the regional administrations of the two countries.

Speaking on the importance of strengthening good-neighborly relations, Zhaparov underlined the value of joint initiatives in the cultural and humanitarian fields to foster people-to-people ties.

For his part, Muhriddin reaffirmed Tajikistan’s readiness to expand cooperation across all sectors, particularly in trade and the economy. He noted that mutual trade has already seen an upward trend, and said Tajik agencies have been tasked with devising new measures to significantly boost trade volumes.

Muhriddin also stressed the importance of continued multilateral cooperation, pointing to ongoing engagement through international platforms and organizations.