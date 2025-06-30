Chinese company digs into Kazakhstan’s gold sector with major purchase
Photo: Zijin Mining's official website
Chinese mining giant Zijin Mining is acquiring Kazakhstan’s Raigorodok gold deposit for $1.2 billion through its Singapore-based subsidiary, Jinha Mining. The site holds 100 tons of gold reserves and could boost annual production from 5.5 to 10 tons.
