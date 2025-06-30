Turkmenistan, Türkiye’s Çalık Holding set to expand co-op in energy, construction

Turkmenistan and Türkiye's Çalık Holding are set to expand economic cooperation in key sectors, including energy, construction, and healthcare, following high-level talks in Ashgabat. The meeting, held between Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Çalık Holding Chairman Ahmet Çalık, emphasized innovation and long-term partnership in infrastructure and development projects.

