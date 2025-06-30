Development of Middle Corridor requires digital reforms, investment coordination – Turkish minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Development of the Middle Corridor requires digital reforms and investment coordination, said Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Türkiye, as he was addressing the Global Transport Connectivity Forum held in Istanbul, Trend reports.

Stating that transport connectivity is critical for regional cooperation, Uraloğlu underlined the importance of integrating east-west and north-south corridors. He noted that Türkiye directly connects to 21 countries through the Middle Corridor and stressed the need for digital reforms and investment coordination across the corridor.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.