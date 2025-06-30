Azerbaijan detains individuals in sweep of local Sputnik office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30.​ Individuals detained during a law enforcement operation at the office of Sputnik Azerbaijan have been escorted out of the building, Trend reports.

Those apprehended were transported from the area in a law enforcement vehicle.

Earlier today, police conducted an operation at the office of the Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency, placing the premises under control.

Sputnik's operations in Azerbaijan had previously been suspended. However, reports indicate that the agency has continued its activities, with staff members still reporting to work.

