Iran’s Ramin TPP reports surge in output in recent period

Iran’s Ramin Thermal Power Plant in Khuzestan produced nearly 2 million megawatt-hours of electricity in the first quarter of 2025, despite facing equipment challenges and sanctions-related spare parts shortages. As Iran’s largest thermal plant, Ramin plays a crucial role in meeting the region’s growing energy demand amid ongoing maintenance hurdles.

