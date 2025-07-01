Iran’s housing sector feels pinch as loans drop drastically
Iranian banks significantly reduced loans to the housing and construction sector in the early months of the year, totaling around $420 million—down from about $630 million last year. However, overall lending across all sectors surged nearly fifty percent, reaching approximately $14 billion during the same period.
