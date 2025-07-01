Iran boosts cargo handling capacity at western ports in Hormozgan Province

The volume of cargo at Hormozgan Province’s western ports grew by 13% in the first three months of the Iranian year. A total of 3.3 million tons were loaded and unloaded during this period. Non-oil cargo increased by 10%, while overall cargo handling rose 37% compared to last year.

