Aghjabadi hosts mourning ceremony for Azerbaijanis killed in Russia's Yekaterinburg (PHOTO)

Aghjabadi, Azerbaijan, July 1. A farewell ceremony for Azerbaijanis Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov, killed in Yekaterinburg, is being held in Aghjabadi, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to information, the farewell ceremony is attended by members of the bereaved family, relatives, and public representatives of Agdam and Aghjabadi districts.

Safarov brothers will be buried in the cemetery of Hajibadalli village, where their parents are also buried.

On June 27, at around 5 a.m., Russia's FCC officers conducted operations at various addresses in the city of Yekaterinburg where members of the Safarov family, Russian citizens originally from the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan, live. During the operations conducted by the FCC officers, brothers Huseyn and Ziyaddin Safarov were killed, and 8 people, including the brother of the killed, Bekir Safarov, received bodily injuries of various degrees of severity.