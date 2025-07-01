ECO's SecGen thanks Azerbaijan for its weighty contribution to Organization's activity

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 1. We are sincerely grateful for Azerbaijan's significant contribution to the activities of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Asad. M. Khan told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the ECO Youth Forum on “Enhancing the Role of Youth for Building a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future” held in Aghdam.

"We at the ECO Secretariat and I personally as ECO Secretary General are delighted to be in Azerbaijan, especially in the Karabakh region, in the city of Aghdam. This is the third Summit and the 17th ECO Summit overall that Azerbaijan is hosting. We are sincerely grateful for the significant contribution Azerbaijan makes to the Organization's activities, contributing to strengthening regional unity, as well as promoting development and prosperity," he said.

The ECO Secretary General noted that the summit is taking place at a difficult time for the region, which gives it special significance. It is an opportunity for the member states to show solidarity and together determine ways of further rapprochement in achieving common goals - development and prosperity.

" It is especially symbolic that, thanks to the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, we are celebrating not just a summit, but the whole ECO Week. Within the framework of this week, a Youth Forum is being held, which unites young people from all over the region. The Women's Forum will be held tomorrow, as well as the Business Forum. All these events will allow us to hear the views of key stakeholder groups, which is particularly important in shaping the Organization's long-term strategy for the next decade," he said.