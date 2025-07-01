Kyrgyzstan aims to ink long-term deal with Azerbaijan on youth policy - deputy minister (Exclusive)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan aims at signing a long-term agreement with Azerbaijan, the Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Soyuzbek Nadyrbekov told Trend

He made the remark on the sidelines of the ECO Youth Forum on “Enhancing the Role of Youth for Building a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future” held in Aghdam.

"Several agreements in the sphere of youth policy are being worked out with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan. We emphasize precisely on long-term cooperation rather than one-off initiatives. Now our Ministry is developing relevant agreements, partnership memoranda with Azerbaijan and a number of other countries. Within the framework of general meetings, we plan to offer these documents to the Azerbaijani side," he said.

The Deputy Minister noted that Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan actively cooperate in the field of youth policy, and the youth of the two countries regularly interact at various joint platforms.

"I would like the youth of our countries to unite on one common platform - a place where they could meet, develop, get acquainted, and build strong ties. This, in our opinion, is what the authorized bodies of both countries should do," he stressed.

According to him, the Sixth World Nomad Games will be held in Kyrgyzstan next year. These games are held every two years, and last year they were held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

"We plan to attract international volunteers, and, of course, we count on the participation of representatives of Azerbaijani youth. This is an ethno-cultural trend, a kind of alternative to the Olympic Games. It would be very nice to see our friends and guests from Azerbaijan among the participants of this project," Nadyrbekov added.