President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Rwanda

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame, Trend reports.

''Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Rwanda.

It is gratifying to witness the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and Rwanda. I fondly recall our meeting in Baku during your visit to Azerbaijan last November for COP29, as well as our exchange of views and discussions.

Today, there are excellent opportunities to further expand the scope of Azerbaijan-Rwanda relations and our mutually beneficial cooperation. I believe that our joint efforts to develop our friendly relations and deepen our cooperation will continue to contribute to the well-being of our peoples.

On this significant day, I extend my best regards to you and wish your friendly nation peace and prosperity,'' the letter reads.